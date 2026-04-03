Here’s Some Professional Tips On How Berkshire Residents Can Prepare Their Lawnmower For Warm Weather Season

Homeowners in Berkshire County are beginning their seasonal transition of gardening tools by putting away snow blowers and maintaining lawn mowers for the upcoming spring yard work.

To avoid mechanical issues and prolong the lifespan of your equipment, it's advisable to perform proper maintenance, such as fuel treatment and engine checks. Before using your lawn mower this year, ensure all essential tasks are completed. These precautions can help prevent engine overheating or starting problems after it's been idle over the winter.

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Lawnmower Advice From a Professional: Fuel Treatment

Ali Sullivan, a specialist at Taplin Yard, Pump and Power Equipment in Agawam, said the first step in storing a snow blower is to handle the fuel properly.

“First what you want to do is make sure the fuel that is already in it is treated, get something like Star Tron treatment. What it does is push the ethanol out so there’s no moisture that can get in there, it stops the gas from breaking down.” - Ali Sullivan

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Inspect the mower for signs of pests

Homeowners should examine their lawn mowers for evidence of seasonal pests when storing snow blowers, as Sullivan cautioned that mice frequently seek refuge inside equipment during winter.

“Look around your engine, see if there are any signs of mice being in there. Mice love to get up inside the engines; it’s nice and cozy for them. They kind of make a mess. You want to make sure that’s all out of there because it can overheat your engine, it can cause damage while trying to start it.” - Ali Sullivan

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Other Tips and Advice for Preparing Your Lawnmower

In addition to nesting in engines, mice are known to gnaw on electrical wiring. Seasonal maintenance should include replacing the spark plugs and air filter. Homeowners should also sharpen mower blades for a cleaner cut. Checking tire pressure is essential before mowing, as improper pressure can affect deck height and cause an uneven cut.

Homeowners should walk their lawns to check for objects or debris hidden in the grass before their first mow of the season.

5 Things To Do This Spring To Prepare Your Garden For Planting Gallery Credit: Brett Alan