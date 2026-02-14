Everyone aspires to live happily here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, whether it's skiing in the Western Massachusetts mountains during winter or enjoying the sun on Cape Cod's beaches.

Although the Baystate offers plenty of enjoyment, there are still some things to avoid.

Wouldn't you try to avoid these things if you knew the leading causes of death in Massachusetts?

Look no further; here is the information I collected from the CDC.

#10

Septicmia

According to CDC data, Septicemia ranked as the 10th leading cause of death in Massachusetts. In 2017, there were 864 deaths in the state due to Septicemia.

#9

Kidney Disease

CDC data indicates that Kidney Disease is the ninth leading cause of death in Massachusetts. In 2017, there were 1,193 deaths attributed to Kidney Disease in the state.

#8

Diabetes

CDC data indicates that Diabetes is the eighth leading cause of death in Massachusetts. In 2017, there were 1,321 deaths due to Diabetes in the state.

#7

Flu/Pneumonia

Based on data from the CDC, Flu/Pneumonia ranks as the seventh leading cause of death in Massachusetts. In 2017, there were 1,433 deaths in the state attributed to Flu/Pneumonia.

#6

Alzheimer's Disease

CDC reports that Alzheimer’s Disease is the sixth leading cause of death in Massachusetts. In 2017, there were 1,041 deaths from Alzheimer’s in the state.

#5

Stroke

CDC data indicates that Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in Massachusetts. In 2017, there were 2,367 deaths from Stroke in the state.

#4

Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease

Based on CDC data, Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease ranks as the 4th leading cause of death in Massachusetts. In 2017, this disease resulted in 2,842 deaths in the state.

#3

Accidents

CDC data shows that Accidents are the third leading cause of death in Massachusetts, with 3,821 fatalities in 2017.

#2

Heart Disease

Based on data from the CDC, Heart Disease is the second leading cause of death in Massachusetts. In 2017, there were 12,140 deaths in the state due to Heart Disease.

#1

Cancer

CDC data shows that Cancer is the leading cause of death in Massachusetts, with 12,934 deaths in 2017.

Other causes related to death: The drug overdose death rate was 2,168, with 262 deaths caused by firearms and 171 homicides.

