Grilling Season Is Here In Massachusetts But Avoid This Illegal Meat
In Massachusetts, is it called a barbecue or a cookout? Either way, it's always a fun outdoor gathering when the weather warms up. It might not seem like it, but grilling season is right around the corner. For some of you, grilling is year-round. No offense to my vegan friends, but I believe meat makes the best food for outdoor picnics.
Whether you're grilling hamburgers, hot dogs, steaks, or ribs, you're sure to satisfy everyone's appetite at your next outdoor gathering. However, keep in mind that grilling the meats listed below is not permitted, as they are both illegal and unappealing.
It's Illegal To Grill Certain Meats in Massachusetts
Chowhound has listed meats that were once popular but are now illegal in the U.S. Ignoring these rules could get you in trouble with authorities or, worse, turn your family’s cookout into a disaster. Let’s look at the seven types of meat banned for barbecuing and eating in Massachusetts.
7 Meats Illegal To Eat In Massachusetts
Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause, Chowhound
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Horse meat is available in butcher shops and restaurants in countries such as France, Russia, Japan, and Italy. It can also be found in Quebec, Canada, and in certain parts of Toronto. For your next outdoor picnic in the United States, it's best to stick with the classic BBQ grill items discussed earlier.
Your neighbors and family will appreciate your decisions later. Do you want to be remembered as the person who decided to BBQ a horse at an outdoor picnic? I definitely wouldn’t want to be remembered that way.
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