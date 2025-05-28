For those who know me, I've lived in the Bay State all my life. Growing up, for the most part, was pretty decent. I've never had any significant complaints about this state, other than the occasional unpredictability of winter. Let's put it this way, we "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can, no offense to any of my southern friends.

While this new data is not weather-related, many are concerned about what the future holds for Massachusetts in terms of population, given the latest data surveyed by U-Haul.

These growth rankings are configured by each state’s net gain (or loss) of customers who utilize one-way U-Haul equipment in a calendar year. The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled from well over 2.5 million one-way U-Haul truck, trailer, and U-Box® moving container transactions that occur annually.

Massachusetts ranked #49 in the nation for growth, a position it has held since 2023. U-Haul customers who came to Massachusetts last year accounted for only 48% of one-way traffic, with 52% leaving the state.

Why is Massachusetts Ranked Only #49?

There have been concerns about the state’s healthcare, high cost of living, combined with relatively higher taxes, all of which play a key role. Residents like Nicky Santiago spoke with WWLP22News about how this is sending him to Connecticut, which was ranked at #41.

Reasons to Consider Moving to Connecticut.

“It’s more affordable ever since Covid, especially more affordable over there not by that much but enough where it made a difference,” - Nicky Santiago

The good news is that other New England states have much higher rankings as popular moving destinations. For example, New Hampshire was ranked #33, while Maine ranked #13. South Carolina was rated the #1 state to move to in America.

