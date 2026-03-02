On Monday, Americans are experiencing the repercussions of recent strikes in Iran, as escalating tensions send oil prices upward. The coordinated attacks by the U.S. and Israel targeting Iran are expected to further impact gas prices, which have already surged by over 7% in early trading, reflecting market uncertainty and geopolitical instability.

What Will Be the Effects on Massachusetts?

Oil analysts told WCVB that the long-term effects remain uncertain, but consumers may be surprised by unexpectedly high pump prices.

"Consumers are likely to notice the national average will likely re-exceed the $3 per gallon mark for the first time in 2026," - Patrick De Haan, petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

Eight Countries Plan To Boost Oil Production

Eight OPEC+ nations announced their intention to boost crude oil output by approximately 206,000 barrels per day starting in April. This announcement was made during a scheduled OPEC meeting held before strikes began in Iran.

Current Average Gas Price in America and How to Prepare for Higher Prices

The national average for gas prices stands at $2.99 per gallon, according to AAA, just 2 cents less than the $3.01 per gallon recorded last year.

To cope with rising fuel costs, prioritize improving fuel efficiency by maintaining your vehicle properly—such as keeping tires properly inflated—and driving more smoothly by avoiding sudden accelerations and unnecessary idling. You can also use apps like GasBuddy to locate cheaper fuel, plan your trips to reduce mileage, utilize rewards credit cards, and explore options like carpooling or public transportation.

