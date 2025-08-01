Massachusetts Residents Are Being Reminded Of The “Hooter Law” For The Rest Of Summer

Many forecasts predict that temperatures in Massachusetts will be cooler next week than they have been recently.

Summer is here to stay, at least for now, and we all enjoy the warm weather. There truly is no place like Berkshire County, Massachusetts, during the summer.

Before hosting a party or planning outdoor activities, be aware of the relevant laws.

The summer brings backyard parties, block parties, and good times. However, for those who enjoy peace and prefer to keep their windows open at home, the law is on their side.

The Hooting Law in Massachusetts

I was researching the noise laws in Massachusetts after a recent wedding where I worked as a DJ. During the event, I was asked to keep the volume at a reasonable level. Like many areas, Berkshire County has a noise ordinance that regulates the allowable hours for using loud equipment.

In Massachusetts, noise regulations are set by each individual city and town rather than by a statewide law. Local boards of health or police departments usually enforce these regulations. The laws define specific times when excessive noise is prohibited and specify the types of noise that are restricted. While the First Amendment generally protects free speech, persistent yelling, shouting, or other loud noises in public places between 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. that cause a disturbance can be considered a violation.

The best advice is to be considerate and get to know the neighborhood. If you're planning a party, it's important to inform your neighbors and keep the noise levels low.

