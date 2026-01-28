If You Have Received A Phone Call From This Number Recently, Block It Immediately

Recently, I got a call from an unrecognized area code. At first, I thought it might be someone asking about a DJ gig or similar, so I didn't think much of it.

I answered the call, and the guy on the other line had a thick accent that was hard to understand. He asked if he was speaking to Ryan Pause. I asked who's calling? Then he said this so-and-so was calling about personal matters. I asked what personal matters? He didn’t answer the question; instead, he gave my address and asked me to confirm it.

Never confirm your address over the phone to anyone you do not recognize.

That's when I knew it was one of those deals where they try to scam you by asking to confirm your personal information. Instead, I said I don't know if that's my address; it could be the police department's for all I know. Then he asked me if it was my old address, and I almost yelled I don't know! Then he told me have a nice night, sir, and then hung up.

The FTC reports that many people lose significant money, sometimes their life savings, to phone scams. Scammers use various tactics to deceive you, including pretending to be friendly and helpful or threatening and intimidating. Their goal is to steal your money or personal details for identity theft. Never give them your information.

Robocall Warning: Block This Number

Just out of curiosity, I called the number back: 401-214-6837. What really made me think the call was legit was the Rhode Island area code. Sure enough, when I called back, it went straight to voicemail, mentioning they wanted personal information from me. Obviously, do not do this.

Nomorobo, which tracks robocalls 24/7, has confirmed that the phone number mentioned is a robocall. Have you received a call from this number?

