On January 25, 2026, the New England Patriots secured their 12th AFC Championship by beating the Denver Broncos 10-7 and advancing to Super Bowl LX. With quarterback Drake Maye leading and a solid defensive effort in snowy weather, the Patriots secured the victory with a late 7-yard run by Maye.

New England is returning to the big game for the first time since 2019, when they beat the Rams 13-3 in Tom Brady's final Super Bowl appearance and playoff win with the team. The next season, Brady and the Patriots were eliminated in the wild-card round by the Tennessee Titans, led by Vrabel. This marked the end of a Patriots era that featured nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships over two decades under Brady and coach Bill Belichick.

The Big Game: What to Anticipate

Despite the Patriots reaching the end of the season, the Seattle Seahawks are favored to win Super Bowl LX (2026). Sources indicate they are 4.5-point favorites over the New England Patriots. With significant betting activity, the Seahawks are the consensus choice to win the championship on February 8, 2026, with odds near -230.

The Big Game: How To Listen

Thanks to Westwood One Sports, The Big Game will be broadcast on two Berkshire radio stations between Pittsfield and North Adams for the first time since 2019.

The Big Game: Where To Listen On The Radio

AM 1420 WBEC

Listeners in Pittsfield and nearby Central Berkshire County can tune in to games on 1420WBEC-AM. HD Radio listeners can also tune in to 95.9 FM/HD-3.

New Country 94.7 (WNAW)

Listeners in North Adams and nearby Northern Berkshire County can tune in to New Country 94.7 for game broadcasts. Additionally, listeners with AM radios can access coverage on 1230 AM.

The Big Game: Where To Stream

Due to broadcast restrictions, streaming coverage isn't available because Westwood One holds exclusive national radio rights to NFL playoff games, including The Big Game.

