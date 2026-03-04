With everything happening in the world right now, many residents of the Bay State are questioning how safe we are. While there isn't an immediate threat to the state itself, this only raises the question: if a World War 3 were to occur, how safe would Massachusetts be?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Iran Airstrike

Last weekend, the United States and Israel carried out synchronized airstrikes against Iran to target its nuclear and missile programs. In response, Iran retaliated by launching missile attacks on Israeli targets and major transportation centers in the Gulf region, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Given the worsening situation, President Donald Trump announced on Monday (March 2) that the United States is prepared to extend its military efforts in Iran, contrary to initial expectations that the operation would end within a few weeks.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Eight 'Most Dangerous' States If World War 3 Breaks Out

Newsweek conducted a simulation beforehand to evaluate the radiation exposure risk across different regions. This analysis, carried out prior to the US attacks on Iran, aimed to identify the states most likely to experience the immediate impact of a nuclear strike.

The outlet reports that the most vulnerable states are Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. Their risk stems from their proximity to military bases, ICBM silos, and missile defense installations, which would be likely targets in a nuclear attack.

Read More: Gas Prices Are Up By 10 Cents In Massachusetts Within 24 Hours

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The 'Safest' States if World War 3 Breaks Out

Conversely, certain regions are less likely to experience direct impact in a global war. Although no location is completely safe during a nuclear conflict, areas that are remote, distant from military bases, or have minimal military presence tend to face a lower risk. The list includes these 15 states: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. John Erath, who is the Senior Policy Director at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, stated to Newsweek that nobody would be completely safe after a nuclear conflict.

6 Unspoken Rules About Massachusetts Newbies Should Know Here's The List: Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause