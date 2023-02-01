LOOK: A Piece Of History Sits Inside This Massachusetts Dispensary!

As discussed previously, no matter where you go in the Baystate Massachusetts is just full of history! After all, it is a very historic state. Even for the past 26 years during my lifetime, I've seen a lot of changes in the state including right here in Berkshire County.

So, what could possibly be inside a dispensary that's considered historic?

If you grew up in North County, you know exactly what I'm talking about. It's the old Friendly's Front Entry Door! My good buddy Chris sent me this photo today when he was in the former Friendly's Restaurant on 221 State Rd. in North Adams which is now occupied by Clear Sky Cannabis. Let me tell you, I got really excited when he sent this photo considering I have lots of fond memories of this former eatery dating back as far as I can remember.

I was devastated when they closed back in 2014. I would have to say one of the biggest memories I have with this Friendly's in its heyday was eating dinner after it was considered closing time. It was a night where the workers were all just hanging out enjoying themselves on a late Saturday night into Sunday morning. I will never forget that!

Even though Friendly's in North Adams is long gone, it will always be a place to remember in our hearts especially for those growing up. Luckily we still have the Berkshire's only Friendly's location on 841 Dalton Ave. in Pittsfield.

I want to know, what are your memories at this former Friendly's in North Adams? Hit me up on our station app!

