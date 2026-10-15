Recently, a buddy and I decided to explore the wilderness. And what better place to explore than the Hoosac Tunnel?

Now you have two options: the west portal in North Adams or the east portal over Florida Mountain. We chose the East portal since it has easier access and you can literally park right next to it.

While we were there, we didn't really experience anything paranormal other than a bunch of guys roaming around with flashlights and even exploring deep inside. Which, by the way, I don't recommend since the tunnel is still an active rail line and can be dangerous if a train needs to pass through. On top of that, you could get hit with a trespassing charge.

But the question is, is the Hoosac Tunnel haunted in a different way that no one realizes, based on what I experienced? I'll explain what happened.

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This Is The Most Haunted Location In The Berkshires But In A Different Way

Long story short, when I got home that evening, I discovered my wallet wasn't in my pocket. I searched everywhere, from my house to the vehicles I drive daily, and couldn't find it anywhere. I ended up canceling all my cards and ordering new ones, and I requested a copy of my driver's license.

The next day, I got a phone call at the studio from a good Samaritan saying he had found my wallet at the Hoosac Tunnel with my name on it. I was honestly in total shock, and I couldn't thank this person enough, especially since I did, in fact, have cash in it as well.

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What Do You Think?

That said, is the Hoosac Tunnel haunted because something supernatural took my wallet from my pocket, or was this a guardian angel from the other side, telling me to be careful not to lose stuff? Or was this all just a coincidence? You decide in our app.

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5 Haunted Places In Massachusetts You Must Avoid At All Costs Massachusetts has its fair share of haunted locations, and while some people seek out these places for paranormal experiences, others may want to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause