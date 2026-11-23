As someone who has been driving for almost 15 years, I find this to be one of the most overlooked essentials in a vehicle. And I'd say it's the most important thing that keeps your vehicle rolling down the road. Lug nuts that hold your wheels on.

I won't say where it happened, but let's just say it was someone I'm really close to, and I had an unpleasant experience at a shop here in the Berkshires.

Here's what happened.

An Unpleasant Experience At A Tire Shop

I was hanging out with someone I'm really close to, helping him fix the exhaust on his truck. He also recently bought new tires, which were on his porch. So we decided to bring them to a shop to have them installed. It was Saturday, so his usual shop wasn't open, and this was our last resort.

Long story short, we were in the shop's waiting room for more than two hours. No big deal because they're probably short-handed and are looking to get the job done right. Then we left the shop with four new tires, only to have something not feel right on the truck.

And this is what we discovered.

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM

Only One Lug Nut On The Tire!

Let's just say the truck started shaking violently in the rear until we pulled over and discovered that one of the six lug nuts was barely holding the wheel on, as pictured above. Luckily, after a nicely worded phone call to the shop, they came down and rescued us so we could drive it back to get it fixed.

They fully reimbursed us, gave us shop credit, and, of course, provided all-new lug nuts for free. If we decide to use the credit, they said it's up to us whether we go back. So, big props to them for that.

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM

What Should You Do To Avoid This From Happening?

This can happen anywhere, anytime, but it's important to understand how serious it would be if the wheel actually fell off. What shops have to do is make sure all tires are torqued, which is another term for tightened to what the manufacturer of the vehicle calls for.

If you're worried the shop you go to might not have tightened your lug nuts before you leave, you can simply check them with your vehicle's tire iron. Or, if you're like me, you can buy a torque wrench for $20- $30 at your local tool store. If you don't know your vehicle's torque spec, check the driver's side door jamb label or simply Google it.

In the end, every shop out there should make sure all customer's vehicle's lug nuts are properly tightened before sending them on their merry way.

What's the worst experience you've had at an automotive shop? Let us know on our station app.