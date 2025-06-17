Warning For MA & CT Residents: “No Touch” Law Could Get You Fined

If you live in Massachusetts or Connecticut, you may be familiar with some of the unusual laws in these states. While many of them are practical, others might make you say, “Wait… that’s a real law?” Most of these quirky laws are outdated and rarely enforced, making them easily forgotten.

When waiting at a red light, drivers may be subject to fines for various infractions. These include rolling through the intersection before the light turns green, obstructing a crosswalk, or failing to yield to pedestrians at a crosswalk. However, there is one specific violation that can catch many drivers off guard, as it is often not widely known to be illegal.

While many of us are aware of when new laws take effect, we often overlook the importance of thoroughly understanding their details. This lack of understanding can result in people unknowingly breaking the law, even during something as simple as waiting at a red light.

Canva Canva loading...

Massachusetts drivers may be subject to fines for specific actions at red lights.

It is essential to note that the hands-free driving law in Massachusetts took effect in February 2020. This legislation explicitly prohibits individuals from holding their mobile phones while operating a vehicle, including when stopped at a traffic signal. Consequently, even when a car is stationary, having a phone is considered "operating a vehicle" under the law.

Honestly, I used to believe that it was acceptable to hold my phone to my ear and make a call once I had come to a complete stop. When the law first came into effect, it took me some time to adjust. I didn't like talking on the phone unless it was right next to my ear; it just felt awkward.

Canva Canva loading...

It may not seem significant unless a police officer is present, but this behavior is illegal, and developing such a habit is unwise. It only takes one glance from the wrong officer at the wrong time, and you could find yourself facing a ticket. Don't take that risk.

The key takeaway here is clear: keep your hands off your phone, even when you're at a red light.

These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane Gallery Credit: Unsplash

Massachusetts Laws You Don't Even Know You're Breaking There are a lot of strange laws still on the books in Massachusetts, many that also carry actual punishments and fines. Though we're pretty sure no one has been arrested for the crimes we're about to list, we're also pretty sure you have violated at least one of these laws in the last month or so. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall