I enjoy exploring abandoned places, particularly those that have been deserted for decades. Since Massachusetts was one of the first areas settled in the United States, it’s not surprising that uninhabited towns can be found throughout the Bay State. Although these towns have been abandoned for many years, there is still a rich history waiting to be uncovered on your next hike.

Before we explore the list of ghost towns, take a moment to imagine what these places were like during their peak. Some of these locations were once thriving communities, often referred to as villages. Now, without further ado, let’s uncover three hidden ghost towns in Massachusetts.

3 Hidden Ghost Towns in Massachusetts Hidden Ghost Towns to explore when planning your next hiking trip. Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause

Get our free mobile app

The lighthouse in Provincetown's harbor is known as Monomoy Point Light. It was constructed in 1849 using cast iron, replacing an older wooden tower and a brick lantern room that had previously been situated atop the keeper's house. Unfortunately, the lighthouse was decommissioned in 1923 for reasons that remain unclear.

This historic landmark was added to the National Register of Historic Places on November 1, 1979.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Among all the hidden ghost towns in Massachusetts, my favorite is the former Whitewash Village, located in one of my favorite summer vacation spots: Provincetown. I plan to add this place to my bucket list of places to explore. Does anyone have a boat I can borrow?

These 11 Massachusetts Towns Seem Fake...But Are They Really? Gallery Credit: Unsplash