Nothing is better than celebrating Spring with a positive note with friends and family. What if I told you can celebrate by supporting your Local Elks with the feeling of going back in time to the 90s and 2000s!

Being born as a 90s baby myself and growing up in the 2000s, it was certainly a challenge but now that I look back, times were simpler than they are now. Everything from awesome music jams to amazing movies such as Pixar. Yes, I am a diehard Walt Disney Pixar Films fan!

So, when is this event you made ask?

Let's just say The North Adams Elks Lodge is going to be converted into a Throwback Time Machine to the 90s and 2000s. The days when SpongeBob debuted on TV in 1999, or when Pirates of the Carribean scored big at the box office in 2003. Or we can just simply say you'll be hearing some awesome Throwback Jams from those two amazing decades similar to The LIVE 95.9 Throwback Lunch Hour weekdays from 12-1p.m.

It’s throwback time. All your favorite jams from the 90’s early 2000’s. DJ Kane and special guests. Finger food buffet! Dance contest with prizes! Prize for best outfit! $10 cover! 21+! All proceeds benefit the Elks Lodge. - 2nd Annual Spring Fling Facebook page.

As mentioned, all proceeds go towards the North Adams Elks 487 and is located at 100 Eagle Street in North Adams MA. This is a 21+ Event and remember to dress appropriately from that era whether it's the 90s or 2000s because you will be judged by best costume and may go home with some cool prizes! Man writing that makes me remember the classic Chuck E. Cheese commercial back in the day. LOL

