Is it illegal to park in front of someone's mailbox?

The next time you visit a friend or family member in Massachusetts, be sure to consider carefully where you park your car. Since I have relatives with mailboxes on their street, I understand how frustrating it can be when a vehicle is parked in front of one.

When searching for a parking spot during the day, I prioritize avoiding parking in front of mailboxes to assist both homeowners and mail carriers with their deliveries. It's discouraging to see many drivers overlook this consideration. However, I believe that with a bit of awareness, we can all contribute to creating a more considerate community!

Interfering with mail delivery is a serious offense. However, the legality of parking a vehicle in front of a mailbox is more complex than it appears. This issue includes various legal considerations that can vary depending on the jurisdiction.

Is it against the law to park your car in front of a mailbox in Massachusetts?

No federal or state law prohibits parking in front of mailboxes. However, local towns and cities in Massachusetts may enforce their parking regulations for residents.

In Massachusetts, there are no laws that prevent parking in front of mailboxes. This means that individuals may park in a way that obstructs mail delivery, potentially hindering the mail carrier's access to your mailbox.

Will Your Mail Be Delayed if a Car Blocks Your Mailbox?

The U.S. Postal Service states that mail carriers are not required to leave their trucks to deliver mail unless they have a package that cannot fit into a roadside mailbox. If a vehicle is parked in front of your mailbox, the mail carrier is encouraged to exit their vehicle and make the delivery; however, they are not obligated to do so.

According to our policy, the city or rural carrier should get out of the vehicle to make delivery if the mailbox is temporarily blocked by a vehicle. However, if the carrier continually experiences a problem in serving curb line or rural boxes where the customer is able to control on street parking, the postmaster may withdraw delivery service

As local post offices close and mail carriers take longer routes, postal workers may not have the time to stop if a vehicle is blocking your mailbox.

How Can You Prevent People from Blocking Your Mailbox?

There are limited legal options available to prevent individuals from blocking your mail delivery. You can place signs near your mailbox requesting that drivers not park in front of it. However, if someone chooses to ignore these signs, they are not technically violating any laws.

If a car frequently blocks your mailbox and prevents you from receiving your mail, it may be a good idea to call the police. Even if there is no local law against this, the officers might be able to speak with the driver and encourage them to park in a different location.

