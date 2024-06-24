Market 32 Millionaire: Berkshire County Lottery Player Wins Nearly $5M
Image walking in to your local Price Chopper/Market 32 to grocery shop, decide to buy a lottery ticket, and walk out with nearly five million dollars.
Western Massachusetts has one lucky winner as that is exactly what happened.
While the winnings only top off at $3,250,000 after taxes, that's still pretty darn good.
Officials of the Massachusetts State Lottery said Kathy Burgess of Lanesborough , Massachusetts won $5 million in the lottery's “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” game, which is a $20 instant ticket game.
This is he largest lottery prize given out this year so far in the Berkshires since a pair of $1 million scratch tickets were purchased at Silk's Variety in Sheffield earlier this year.
RELATED: Someone In Western Massachusetts Just Won $1 Million On A Scratch-Off Ticket
The winning ticket was purchased at Price Chopper/Market 32 located at 555, Hubbard Ave. in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Burgess opted to receive the one-time payment of $3,250,000 after taxes and plans on purchasing a new car from a local dealership she works at, as well as helping her children with her winnings.
For all the store's efforts, this location will also receive a $50,000 bonus.
Back on May 22, 2024, a $100,000 winning "300X" ticket was sold at Stop & Shop located on 876 State Rd. in North Adams.
Early June, a pair of "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" scratch tickets, which sell for $50, and netted $20,000 each was sold at Jake's Variety Store located on 93 W. Housatonic St. Pittsfield.
While another one was sold at the Big Y Express convenience store located on 320 Housatonic St. in Lee.
Which NY Lottery Scratch-Off Games Have the Most Top Prizes Left?
Gallery Credit: NY Lottery
DON'T's for after you win the Lottery
Gallery Credit: Aly
7 New York Lottery Scratch-Offs Expiring Soon
Gallery Credit: New York Lottery/CJ
How To Protect Yourself And Your Money If You Win The Lottery
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor