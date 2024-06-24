Market 32 Millionaire: Berkshire County Lottery Player Wins Nearly $5M

Image walking in to your local Price Chopper/Market 32 to grocery shop, decide to buy a lottery ticket, and walk out with nearly five million dollars.

Western Massachusetts has one lucky winner as that is exactly what happened.

While the winnings only top off at $3,250,000 after taxes, that's still pretty darn good.

Officials of the Massachusetts State Lottery said Kathy Burgess of Lanesborough , Massachusetts won $5 million in the lottery's “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” game, which is a $20 instant ticket game.

This is he largest lottery prize given out this year so far in the Berkshires since a pair of $1 million scratch tickets were purchased at Silk's Variety in Sheffield earlier this year.

RELATED: Someone In Western Massachusetts Just Won $1 Million On A Scratch-Off Ticket

The winning ticket was purchased at Price Chopper/Market 32 located at 555, Hubbard Ave. in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Burgess opted to receive the one-time payment of $3,250,000 after taxes and plans on purchasing a new car from a local dealership she works at, as well as helping her children with her winnings.

For all the store's efforts, this location will also receive a $50,000 bonus.

Back on May 22, 2024, a $100,000 winning "300X" ticket was sold at Stop & Shop located on 876 State Rd. in North Adams.

Early June, a pair of "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" scratch tickets, which sell for $50, and netted $20,000 each was sold at Jake's Variety Store located on 93 W. Housatonic St. Pittsfield.

While another one was sold at the Big Y Express convenience store located on 320 Housatonic St. in Lee.

