Being informed daily about what we can and can't do is a common experience, whether through conversations or media. So, why not carry that on today?

Consider carefully before throwing anything away.

Surprisingly, disposing of many items improperly can damage the environment.

Massachusetts enforces a "waste ban" outlined on Mass.gov, which prohibits the disposal and transfer of specific toxic and recyclable materials. These regulations are designed to encourage reuse and recycling, save disposal capacity, and minimize environmental damage caused by waste containing hazardous substances.

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I was unaware that batteries shouldn't be thrown in the trash.

Most household batteries like AAA, AA, C, D, and 9-volt alkaline types can usually be discarded with regular trash since they don't pose fire or toxicity risks. While some batteries need special disposal due to fire hazards or toxic materials, alkaline batteries generally can be disposed of normally. The Massachusetts DEP provides a battery identification guide to help correctly identify and handle batteries. Additionally, the Recycle Smart MA Recyclopedia offers guidance on proper battery recycling.

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Read More: Five Arrested For Guns And Drugs At Mohawk Forest In North Adams

Love recycling? There are some items you can't simply discard.

It's understandable that some individuals buried items in their yard to avoid the trouble.

17 Items Illegal To Throw Away In Massachusetts Materials Banned from Disposal (by 310 CMR 19.017) Gallery Credit: Mass.gov