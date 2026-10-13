If you're having trouble in your marriage—especially if trust has been broken and you're afraid it may end—this information may be helpful. Cheating is widely regarded as one of the most serious mistakes in a marriage, and many people know someone who has been unfaithful. Fortunately, I haven't reached that stage of life yet.

According to Women's Day, Massachusetts is one of 16 states with laws banning adultery in marriage—having sexual activity with someone outside one's marriage.

Getty Images Getty Images

Although no cases have occurred in more than 40 years, it remains a possibility

Interestingly, Massachusetts hasn't recorded a case of adultery since 1983. These days, most couples prefer to sign the divorce papers and move on.

Although the media rarely reports jail time for cheating, judges still have the authority to impose harsh sentences if they choose.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images

How Does Infidelity Impact Your Spouse in Massachusetts?

The Week reports that in Massachusetts, a conviction for this offense can result in a felony charge and up to three years in prison. Several other states, including Idaho, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin, also classify it as a felony. In some places, it is a misdemeanor, but penalties can still include up to three months in jail and a fine.

New York is moving to decriminalize adultery by repealing its existing laws against it. As a result, people in the city that never sleeps may legally have extramarital relationships.

According to Woman's Day, below is a list of all states where cheating on your spouse is illegal.

Arizona Florida Kansas Illinois Massachusetts Oklahoma Idaho Michigan Wisconsin Minnesota Utah New York Mississippi Georgia South Carolina North Carolina

Interestingly, although it's still illegal in Maryland, the maximum penalty is just a $10 fine. That’s not much of a consequence, is it?

What happens if you're married in a state where it's legal but cheat in one where it's illegal? That's a question for a good lawyer. That's all I can say.

Getty Images Emotional Asian Couple Expressing Frustration and Upset in Bedroom Argument

11 Married Couples Who Were in Bands Together but Got Divorced Here is a list of 10 married couples who were in bands together but ultimately got divorced. One of these bands even had two different married couples in it that both got divorced. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp