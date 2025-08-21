Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home To The ‘”Drunkest City” In America? No Lie
Alcohol is involved in 90% of parties at this Massachusetts location.
While some parties, especially those for children, do not include alcohol, it's interesting to note the driest towns in Massachusetts where the sale of alcoholic beverages is generally prohibited.
Mass.gov has released a list of the driest towns in Massachusetts.
- Alford –Berkshire County
- Dunstable –Middlesex County
- Chilmark –Dukes County
- Gosnold‐Dukes County
- Hawley���Franklin County
- Montgomery‐Hampden County
- West Hampton‐Hampshire County
- Mount Washington ‐ Berkshire County
There is a town in Massachusetts that is the complete opposite of dry.
What city in Massachusetts has the highest level of intoxication?
Barnstable, situated on Cape Cod, is the largest community in Massachusetts in terms of both population and land area. According to iadlest.org, while binge drinking and heavy drinking are unhealthy behaviors, 21.0% of adults in the Barnstable Town metro area engage in excessive drinking. This percentage is higher than that of any other metro area in Massachusetts.
Adults in Barnstable Town are generally in good health. This area ranks among the five metro regions in Massachusetts with the lowest smoking rates, lowest obesity rates, and the highest percentage of adults who participate in regular physical activity. This may explain why many people enjoy a cold drink after a long, active day.
