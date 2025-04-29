Do you remember when you would tell yourself, "I can't wait to turn 18 so I can finally have my freedom?" Like the excitement of buying your first lottery ticket on your own, without anyone else needing to purchase it for you. However, if you're considering booking your first cruise, you might want to hold off on that for a little while.

The age at which a person is considered an adult can vary widely, but in Massachusetts, the legal age of adulthood grants individuals nearly all the rights and responsibilities associated with being an adult. However, one cruise line has recently changed its policy regarding the minimum age required to book a cruise.

Cruise lines appear to have inconsistent age-related rules on their ships. For instance, while 18-year-olds are allowed to gamble in the casinos, they are not permitted to drink alcohol on any cruises departing from the U.S. However, many ports of call do allow 18-year-olds to drink while visiting. All major cruise lines are expected to adhere to U.S. laws when sailing from American ports.

Ban on Carnival Cruise Line In Effect

As of February 1, 2025, anyone under 21 years of age is prohibited from sailing alone on any Carnival Cruise Ship.

"Guests are required to be 21 years of age (on embarkation day) to travel on their own. Guest ages will be verified at embarkation. Guests not conforming to this policy will result in denied boarding and no compensation will be provided at embarkation. - Carnival Cruise Line website

This policy is based on previous guidelines, under which passengers aged 18 and older could book their own cabins. However, passengers under 21 do not necessarily have to travel with their parents. According to Carnival's website, guests aged 20 and younger must travel with a relative or guardian who is at least 25 years old. The guardian does not need to be a legal guardian.

Rationale for This New Policy

This policy was established to ensure that groups of college-aged individuals do not travel without at least one person who is 25 years old or older accompanying them. This requirement guarantees that there is at least one "adult" in the cabin, even though the term "adult" may have a limited legal definition.

Royal Caribbean's Similar Ban

Royal Caribbean has implemented similar rules for some time; however, the cruise line allows 18-year-olds to sail unaccompanied under certain circumstances.

