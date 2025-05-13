Massachusetts has clear laws regarding using ATVs, dirt bikes, and lawnmowers on roads and sidewalks.

The spring is here, and as the longer days arrive, we are ready to get outside and enjoy all that Massachusetts offers. However, how we get around may pose a challenge.

Before summer begins, reviewing vehicle laws beyond cars and trucks is a good time.

Memorial Day weekend is approaching quickly, and you may be out enjoying the neighborhood. However, to avoid the risk of arrest, staying off the roads is important if you are driving or riding any of the following.

Massachusetts State Law Concerning Specific Vehicles

In Massachusetts, there is a detailed list of motorized vehicles that are prohibited. According to the law, "Any motor vehicle designed or modified for use on unimproved terrain for recreation or pleasure is not allowed on public roadways." If caught, you could face fines or even arrest.

Here are three examples:

ATVs

Getty Images/RooM RF Getty Images/RooM RF loading...

Dirt Bikes

Dirtbiker doing a jump in a wooded area Getty Images loading...

Lawnmowers

Tractor lawn mower. A woman is mowing grass with a tractor on her lawn Getty Images loading...

Numerous issues have arisen with off-road dirt bikes and ATVs operating on city streets throughout Massachusetts. Various areas and counties are trying to enforce existing laws prohibiting them from being on the roads.

Stay safe and enjoy a fun summer!

