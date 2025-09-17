Massachusetts has specific laws governing the use of ATVs, dirt bikes, and lawnmowers on public roads and sidewalks.

It's autumn in Massachusetts, and many people are enjoying outdoor activities before the cold weather arrives. However, transportation can be a challenge.

Now is a great time to review vehicle laws for all types of vehicles, not just cars and trucks.

October is approaching quickly, and you may be out enjoying the neighborhood as the leaves begin to fall. However, to avoid the risk of arrest, it is essential to stay off the roads if you are driving or riding any of the following items.

Massachusetts State Law Regarding Specific Vehicles

In Massachusetts, there is a clear list of motorized vehicles that are not permitted on public roadways. According to the law, "Any motor vehicle designed or modified for use on unimproved terrain for recreation or pleasure is prohibited from being operated on public roadways." If you are caught using such a vehicle, you may face fines or even arrest.

Here are three examples:

ATVs

Dirt Bikes

Lawnmowers

Many issues have arisen with off-road dirt bikes and ATVs operating on city streets throughout Massachusetts. Various regions and counties are seeking to enforce existing laws that prohibit their use on the roads.

Stay safe and have a great time this fall!

