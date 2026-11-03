Could these be the Bay State’s best donuts?

A beloved, traditional deep-fried snack.

Doughnuts are delicious treats that many people, including me, enjoy from time to time. As Sporked points out, these tasty deep-fried pastries have a fascinating history: the tradition of eating fried foods dates back to ancient Roman times.

Deep-fried dough balls have been a popular treat since at least ancient Roman times and we still enjoy them today—but is a funnel cake really a donut? The philosophical debate rages on. And, of course, there’s the churro, whose ancient origins are in fact shrouded in mystery. As far as the name itself, recipes for dough “nuts” started appearing in recipe books in the mid 1700s. Washington Irving even wrote about “dough-nuts” in his 1809 A History of New York.

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America's Top Donut Brand

Taste of Mass held an exciting people's choice vote to find Massachusetts' top donut shops. Donut enthusiasts can use this chance to explore some of the state’s best spots for delicious treats.

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Massachusetts's best donut shop

Taste of Mass has named Donna's Donuts in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, the state’s best donut shop. Next time I travel to this area, I will certainly stop in to try for myself!

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Donna's Donuts has 229 reviews, with an average rating of 4.3 stars. Here’s a Yelp review:

Fluffy soft donuts with a variety of flavors, but not so much variety that you're overwhelmed. Helpful and conversational staff that happily gave me their recommendations. The interior is kind of retro and homey, and that made me so happy. The prices aren't bad either!

Click the link to view Taste of Mass's top 16 donut shops in Massachusetts.