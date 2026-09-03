Could these be the best donuts in the Bay State?

A classic deep-fried snack.

Doughnuts are delicious treats that many people enjoy on occasion. As Sporked points out, these tasty deep-fried pastries have a fascinating history, with the tradition of eating fried foods tracing back to ancient Roman times.

Deep-fried dough balls have been a popular treat since at least ancient Roman times and we still enjoy them today—but is a funnel cake really a donut? The philosophical debate rages on. And, of course, there’s the churro, whose ancient origins are in fact shrouded in mystery. As far as the name itself, recipes for dough “nuts” started appearing in recipe books in the mid 1700s. Washington Irving even wrote about “dough-nuts” in his 1809 A History of New York.

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America's Leading Donut Brand

Taste of Mass held an exciting people's choice vote to find Massachusetts' top donut shops. If you're a donut enthusiast, this is your chance to explore some of the best spots in the state for delicious treats.

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Massachusetts's top donut shop

Taste of Mass has named Donna's Donuts in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, the best donut shop in the state.

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Donna's Donuts has received 229 reviews, averaging 4.3 stars. Here is a Yelp review:

Fluffy soft donuts with a variety of flavors, but not so much variety that you're overwhelmed. Helpful and conversational staff that happily gave me their recommendations. The interior is kind of retro and homey, and that made me so happy. The prices aren't bad either!

Click the link to view Taste of Mass's top 16 donut shops in Massachusetts.