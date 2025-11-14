The cold weather is arriving, but bears are still being seen throughout Massachusetts. The good news is that if you follow proper safety tips, your chances of encountering a bear and being harmed remain very low.

Wild American Black Bear Cub in Ontario, Canada. Getty Images loading...

What Are Black Bears?

Black bears are predominantly black in color, characterized by a brown muzzle and, occasionally, a white patch on their chest. They have large, well-padded feet and moderately sized, curved claws. Male black bears typically weigh between 130 and 600 pounds, while females usually weigh between 100 and 400 pounds.

What are the areas in Massachusetts that have the highest risk of bear activity?

Massachusetts ranks as the third most densely populated state for black bears in the United States, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Wildlife website. Since the 1970s, the bear population has been steadily increasing. It is estimated that around 4,500 bears live and breed in areas such as the Berkshires, Worcester County, and northern Middlesex County. Notably, the eastern regions of Massachusetts, especially near I-495, are primarily occupied by young male bears, along with some breeding females.

Exploring the Black Bear Range in Massachusetts.

Mass.gov Mass.gov loading...

The Black Bear Range includes the habitats in Massachusetts where black bears are commonly found. These areas are essential for the survival and reproduction of the species, providing necessary food sources, shelter, and space for the bears to roam and thrive. Understanding this range is crucial for effective conservation efforts and for ensuring that black bears can thrive in their natural environment.

Ryan Pause - TSM/Canva Ryan Pause - TSM/Canva loading...

Thankfully, the bear captured on the Ringcam didn’t cause any trouble or disturb any trash that might have been left out.

Here are some safety guidelines that residents of Massachusetts should follow:

Remove any bird feeders that could attract wildlife to the food inside. Install proper electric fencing to protect livestock, such as chickens and bees. Secure any loose trash, including dumpsters, that bears might be able to access.

It is essential to keep your pets on a leash, especially in areas where bears are present. A barking dog can trigger an aggressive response from a bear if it feels threatened. For more helpful tips, please visit this page for additional information. If you have any questions or concerns about black bears, please don't hesitate to contact your nearest MassWildlife office for assistance.

