Since Dunkin' was founded in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts, one might assume that, with numerous locations across the state, it would be our most popular brand in the Bay State.

However, a new study shows that A.I. disagrees with this.

There is a site called qualtrics.com that collects over 2 million tweets from each state about people's favorite brands. Before we discuss the most popular brand in Massachusetts, let's look at some of the favorite brands in other New England states. For example, New Hampshire's favorite brand is Brookstone, which received over 67.0% positive tweets. In Vermont, the top brand is Darn Tough Vermont Socks, with the highest positive tweet rate in the country at 92.6%!

Connecticut was represented by "Newman's Oven," which had a positive tweet rate of 54.3%. Meanwhile, Maine, not surprisingly, connected with "L.L. Bean," boasting a positive tweet rate of 52.1%. Rhode Island's favorite national brand was unexpectedly "Ocean State Job Lot," also with a positive tweet rate of 52.1%. In contrast, other non-New England states, such as New York, preferred "Calvin Klein," which had a positive tweet rate of 64.3%.

New Jersey experienced a positive tweet engagement of 57.1% for 'Prince Sports.' Meanwhile, in Tennessee, the most popular national brand is 'Mastercraft Boat Company,' which achieved a positive tweet engagement of 62.1%.



What is Massachusetts's favorite national brand besides Dunkin'?

Bingo! You guessed it! BIG Y World Class Markets. It's more than just food, and it's no surprise that it's my BIG Y! With a positive tweet sentiment of 67.8%, there you have it—Massachusetts's favorite national brand besides Dunkin'.

