Many travelers will be heading out for the unofficial end of Summer, and travel can be exhausting. This raises the question: Is it legal to stop at a Massachusetts rest area to rest or take a nap?

I haven't needed to pull over for a nap, mainly because I tend to drink a lot of coffee while driving. As someone who loves music, I usually turn up the stereo loudly to stay alert.

Travel frequently involves costly accommodations, particularly during peak holiday seasons.

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Is it legally allowed to sleep in your car in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, sleeping in your car is allowed, as noted in the Boondocker's Bible. However, rest area rules vary: most have a 2-hour parking limit, and you can usually leave your vehicle unattended for no more than 30 minutes.

Sleeping in your car at a rest area is legal, as states encourage resting when tired. However, sleeping outside designated rest areas requires careful consideration.

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Can you be fined for sleeping in your car?

In Massachusetts, sleeping in your vehicle is permitted by law. However, parking without permission on private property may result in trespassing charges. To avoid problems, check for signs indicating 'No Trespassing' or 'No Overnight Parking' before parking.

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