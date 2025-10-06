I have never had to pull over to take a nap, mainly because I usually drink large amounts of coffee while driving.

Traveling can lead to high lodging costs, especially during peak holiday seasons.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Massachusetts?

Sleeping in your car is not illegal in Massachusetts, according to the Boondocker's Bible. However, the rules and regulations differ by specific rest areas. Most rest areas have a two-hour limit on parking duration. If you leave your vehicle unattended at a rest area, you may only do so for a maximum of 30 minutes.

It is legal to sleep in your car at a rest area, as states encourage drowsy drivers to rest instead of continuing to drive while exhausted. However, if you decide to sleep in your car outside of a rest area, there are several important considerations to keep in mind.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Am I at risk of being fined for sleeping in my car?

In Massachusetts, it is legal to sleep in your vehicle. However, you could be charged with trespassing if you park on private property without permission. To avoid any issues, be sure to look for signs that indicate "No Trespassing" or "No Overnight Parking" before you park your vehicle.

5 Expert Tips to Help You Sleep Better Each Night If you're having a hard time getting good sleep at night, here are 5 tips from experts to help you get restful sleep. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Top 10 New York Cities That Are Most Likely To Sleepwalk The experts at MattressNextDay took a deep dive into Google search data to discover out which cities in New York are most likely to experience sleepwalking. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler