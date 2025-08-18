You Wouldn’t Think Experts Have Named This The Worst Coffee Brand In Massachusetts

As a coffee drinker, I believe that coffee should taste fresh and have a hint of sweetness. In my opinion, any bitterness is unacceptable. You might be surprised to learn that you could be drinking what is considered the worst cup of coffee every day without even realizing it.

TCMA recently published a list of the worst coffee chains in the United States. They pointed out that Americans consume over 400 million cups of coffee each year. Many coffee lovers assert that they would rather gain 10 pounds than give up their daily cup of joe. Continue reading for the list of the worst coffee chains in America with locations in Massachusetts. Here are the top three.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

3. Starbucks

Despite its strong branding, both customers and employees are dissatisfied with the coffee. Staff reviews indicate that the Seattle-based chain provides a less appealing work environment and that the coffee often tastes bland, regardless of customer orders.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

2. Tim Hortons

You might be wondering, What is Tim Hortons? It is a Canadian-based coffee chain that has recently expanded into Western New York. Many people praise their customer service; however, opinions about their coffee are more mixed. Some customers argue that it doesn't taste like real coffee, describing it as weak and watered down, even when ordered plain black. I have never tried Tim Hortons myself, but I am open to giving it a chance in the future.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

1. McDonald's

Who would have thought that the world's largest fast food chain would be ranked #1 for serving the worst coffee? According to TCMA, the coffee itself isn’t the main problem; rather, many McDonald's employees have raised concerns about the cleanliness of the coffee makers.

I work for McDonald’s and make sure everyone that matters to me never orders anything that comes out of the McCafe machine, as these are routinely neglected in practically all the McDonalds. All McCafe beverages run through a horrifically dirty machine—we’re talking 5+ inches of uncleaned, liquid making up its inside parts. - McDonald's Employee

The next time you order coffee, take a moment to consider where it comes from. Personally, I prefer Dunkin'..

America's Worst Coffee Brands Is there anything better than a cup of coffee in the AM? Before you pour that cup of Joe, take a peek at the list of coffee brands you should avoid. Gallery Credit: Samm Adams

110 Discontinued Coffee Brands