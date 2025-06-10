Massachusetts Could Expect Fewer Drivers On The Road In The Coming Years

I remember when I used to say, "I can't wait to get my license so I can drive my grandmother in a convertible." Although I had the chance to drive her around before she passed away, it wasn't in a convertible. But that's okay; we still created wonderful memories together.

These days, it seems that the excitement of driving, particularly among teenagers, is no longer as significant as it once was. I am proud of my teenage niece for finally obtaining her learner's permit after some time. However, many other teenagers are choosing to postpone getting their driver's licenses more than ever before. Here are some reasons why.

WCVB5 Boston reported that a 2020 study led by Dr. Federico Vaca, a professor and executive vice chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of California, Irvine, Medical School, found that nearly 40% of teens are delaying getting their driver’s license by one to two years, while 30% are postponing it for more than two years.

A 2017 study showed that this trend has been ongoing for the past 20 years. Between 2006 and 2015, the percentage of high school seniors with a driver's license declined from 81% to 72%. Many experts are concerned that delaying the acquisition of a driver's license for too long may negatively affect a teenager's overall safety and their development of independence.

Why Are Teens Delaying Getting Their Driver's Licenses More Than Ever?

Teenagers today often have a lot on their plates, as they focus on their college goals and spend considerable time on social media. Additionally, various apps have made numerous transportation options available to them.

Should You Encourage Your Teenager to Get Their Driver's License?

Experts recommend that families assess their child's emotional maturity and development by considering the following questions: Are they responsible enough to drive? Are they ready to handle the responsibilities that come with driving? In the long run, public transportation is a safer option for getting around, particularly if you believe your teenager is not yet comfortable driving.

