I remember back in the day I used to always say, "I can't wait to get my license so I could drive my grandmother in a convertible." While I did manage to drive her around before she left this earth, it just wasn't in convertible. But, that's okay. Memories were still made.

Nowadays, it seems like the excitement to being able to drive especially from teenagers doesn't seem to be a big thing anymore. I know it took my teenage niece some time to finally get her learner's permit, and I'm proud of her for it! But for other teenagers, they are choosing to delay on getting their license more than ever. Here's why.

WCVB5Boston reported that a 2020 study led by Dr. Federico Vaca, who is a professor and executive vice chair of the department of emergency medicine at the University of California Irvine Medical School stated that nearly 40% of teens are now delaying on getting their license by one to two years, and 30% are delaying by more than two years.

A 2017 study, showed that this is a continued trend over the last 20 years. Between 2006 and 2015, the number of high school seniors with a driver's license believe it or not dropped from 81% to 72%. Many experts are concerned that putting off on getting a driver's license for too long may have impacts on a teens overall safety as well as their development of independence.

Why Are Teens Delaying On Getting Driver's License More Than Ever?

Teenagers nowadays usually have some much on their plate that they're more into focusing on what they need to get into college or spending a lot of time on social media. Plus there's many other alternatives for transportation thanks to many apps that are now available.

Should You Make Your Teenager Get Their Driver's License?

Experts say families should keep an eye on their child's emotional maturity and development and ask yourself these questions: Are they responsible enough to get behind the wheel? Are they ready for the responsibility of driving? In the long run, public transportation is a much safer way to get around especially if you feel as though your teenager doesn't feel comfortable behind the wheel just yet.

