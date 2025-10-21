Deer are commonly seen throughout Massachusetts, especially in rural areas alongside dark roads, regardless of the season.

Believe me, it has happened, and thankfully, knock on wood, I’ve avoided hitting Bambi each time.

What wildlife should we be aware of?

Mass.gov states that the breeding season for moose and white-tailed deer starts in the fall. MassWildlife advises drivers to be vigilant about increased deer and moose activity, especially during early morning and evening hours.

Moose are found in the central and western regions of Massachusetts, where they breed during September and October. In contrast, white-tailed deer breed from late October to early December. Moose are more difficult to spot on the road than deer because their dark coloration and height make them challenging to see in low light conditions. Furthermore, their eyes do not reflect light like those of deer, as they are positioned above headlight level.

What should you do if you collide with a deer in Massachusetts?

Any vehicle collisions involving deer or moose should be reported to the Environmental Police at 1-800-632-8075.

If you are a resident of Massachusetts and are involved in a collision with a deer, either you or your passengers can salvage the deer. To do this, you must take the deer to a MassWildlife office to have it officially tagged. There are no laws preventing you from taking the deer meat home. However, please be aware that selling any deer meat is prohibited without proper inspection.

