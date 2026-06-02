Is It A Crime To Keep Roadkill Deer In Massachusetts?

Deer are commonly seen throughout Massachusetts, especially in rural areas along dark roads, regardless of the season. Just a couple of weeks ago, I spotted a couple of deer staring at me from a distance as I walked to my car to go to work.

Believe me, it has happened on the road, and thankfully, knock on wood, I’ve avoided hitting Bambi every time.

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What wildlife should we be aware of?

Mass.gov states that the breeding season for moose and white-tailed deer began in the fall. MassWildlife advises drivers to be vigilant for increased deer and moose activity, especially during the early morning and evening hours.

Moose are typically found in the central and western regions of Massachusetts. In contrast, Moose are more difficult to spot on the road than deer because their dark coloration and height make them harder to see in low light. Furthermore, their eyes do not reflect light like deer's eyes because they are positioned above headlight level.

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What should you do if you collide with a deer in Massachusetts, and can you keep it?

Any vehicle collision involving a deer or a moose should be reported to the Environmental Police at 1-800-632-8075.

If you are a Massachusetts resident involved in a collision with a deer, you or your passengers may salvage the deer. To do so, you must take the deer to a MassWildlife office for official tagging. There are no laws preventing you from taking the deer meat home. However, please be aware that selling any deer meat is prohibited without proper inspection.

3 Important Reminders For Deer Hunters Gallery Credit: Clay Moden