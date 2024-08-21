Massachusetts Drivers Are Breaking The Law More Than Ever

Once the pandemic ended, drivers on the road in Massachusetts have become more irate more than ever.

Other drivers have stated that this cause of behavior is endangering others on the road. While it doesn't seem like there's been an increase in actual violators, police in Massachusetts have stepped up their enforcement more than ever.

At the start of 2024, Massachusetts aren't surprised that many violations have increased of about 100,000 violations per month so far this year. That's according to Massachusetts RMV.

Many violations that were reported by Boston 25News were speeding, failing to stop, and driving while distracted. Many Massachusetts residents have expressed their concern on how much of a hazard this is.

“When I’m riding my bike, I seem to be more aware of it and everybody I see going the other way is not looking at the road, they’re looking at their phone, scary,” - Michael Jerome “I see a lot of vehicles at a stoplight, they’ll be texting, the light will turn green, they’re still sitting there texting with no consideration of anybody else that’s in the queue,” - Scott Shannon “They have like YouTube videos playing and Netflix going on their dashes, so you want to talk about distracted driving, that’s wrong. Almost every time someone almost hits me or something I look, they’re looking at their phone," - Julie Tittler

With about 100,000 violations so far this year, that's a big jump from about 90,000 per month of last year according to State regulators with the RMV.

