Massachusetts Drivers Should Know This Before Driving Off-Road

One thing I love about the Berkshires and probably my favorite thing about it is all the 4x4 off-roading trails we have. Especially now that warmer weather is here, and the trails are usually muddy this time of year. Let's face it is just me or when you see a trail the size of road, you can't resist but wonder what's on the other side of it right? Going off-road can make memories that last a lifetime. However, it is important to know the safety aspects behind it before you decide to take your vehicle down a muddy trail.

How do we stay safe when off-roading?

1. Speed

Yes, speed can kill just as much as it can on regular roads. However, at times speed maybe required to pull yourself up a hill and over a rock.

2. Stay on Trail

Many trails in the Berkshires have a name to them. You'll want to stay on trail the best you can to avoid getting seriously stuck as many areas do not have cell service! Not to mention it'll steer you away from accidently trespassing on someone's land.

3. Walk first

Familiarize yourself with the trail you want to drive on. Is it too rocky? Does it have deep ruts that cause you to basically bury your vehicle? Remember walking back to your vehicle is way better than having to walk home.

4. Be Prepared

This one's the big one. My friends and I recently went off-roading up in Savoy. We had a great time like we always do and usually never think of the worst. However on the way out of the trail we were on, the unthinkable happened now remind you it was dark.

5. Emergency Situations

Heading out of the trail, my friend's tire on her Jeep (photo above) went completely flat. We're talking "tire off the rim kind of flat." So what did we do get her back on the road?

6. Tools

Always keep a crossbar, a decent jack, and a proper spare tire in your vehicle. In our situation we were unfortunately unprepared and had to hop in another vehicle to drive miles into town just to grab the proper tools to change a tire. Granted it was multiple guys with us, but what if you were alone in this situation? Not to mention no cell service ether!

7. Have fun!

In the end, it's memories that will last a lifetime. That's what makes off-roading with a team so much fun. It brings you close together with your friends more than ever. It's all about teamwork when it comes to getting yourself out of emergency situations as described.

Where do you off-road in the Berkshires? Let me know on the station app.

