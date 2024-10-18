Massachusetts Eatery Closing For 6 Months Straight – Here’s Why

When this eatery first opened back in 2021, I remember smelling the delicious burgers they serve right through the HVAC vents in the studio!

This was back when New Country 94.7's studios was located right across the street from the eatery before we moved down to our current Jason Street studios to join three of our Townsquare stations.

The Craft Food Barn located on 465 Curran Highway in North Adams, Massachusetts serves up Gourmet take out food, Breakfast, Coffee, Smoothies, Acai Bowls, Ice Cream, Burgers, Sandwiches for the Northern Berkshire Community and beyond.

Just recently the Craft Food Barn took to social media that they would be closing for the season for the first time ever during the winter months and will return in the Spring. Here's what was said on their Facebook page:

Seasonal Closing Announcement This Sunday, October 20th, will be our last day of the season at Craft Food Barn! We’ve had an amazing time serving you this year, and we want to say a huge THANK YOU to all our wonderful customers for your support! Make sure to stop by before we close—grab your favorites and stock up for the season! We can’t wait to see you again next spring! Stay tuned for updates, and keep an eye on our social media for exciting news about our reopening. Thank you again for an incredible season! Comments: We just had your egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches for lunch the other day. Delicious as usual. We'll miss you but we'll look for your reopening in April! Have a good winter! Craft Food Barn Facebook page

It is unknown for the reason of the seasonal closure, but this will certainly give them a much needed rest for the winter for all the hard work they do everyday to keep patrons happy by serving delicious homemade food!

