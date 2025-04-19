Massachusetts Eatery Named “Best For Brunch” In The Nation

Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, and it’s safe to say this is true! So, why not start your day off right?

For the best dining options in Massachusetts, Yelp is essential.

We turn our attention to Vic's Waffle House, located at 283 Old Main St. in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. According to their website, the restaurant was established in 2002, although its origins date back to 1992 when it was first known as T.D. Waffle House. Vic's Waffle House serves breakfast and lunch daily, except on Tuesdays, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Notably, it was recognized as one of the 50 best hole-in-the-wall places in America by MSN!

Take a look at some of the reviews listed below from Yelp:

I love the food here. There is always a wait but once you get the food it totally makes sense. The parking lot is small but that's not their fault since it's nested in a residential area and there's a small park next to it.

The owner is incredibly nice and takes pride in his good and the customers.

Highly recommend! - Janelle C. Tasty breakfast food

Eggs Benedict cooked perfectly hollandaise sauce smooth and fresh

Chicken fried steak with eggs yummy

Lots of coffee

Fast friendly service

Quick but didn't feel rushed. - Ralph R. Ordered pancakes, eggs, turkey sausage, and waffles they were all great. Service was fantastic and everyone was super nice. The place was super clean as well. - Alex A.

As you see, the reviews say it all! They serve basic breakfast items like waffles, eggs, omelets, pancakes, and even French toast. Another place to try has been added to the bucket list.

