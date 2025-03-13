Massachusetts Enforcing This Sunrise And Sunset Law

As snowmobiling season gets put in winter's past, spring and then summer weather means ATV season for many Massachusetts residents.

While I currently don't own an ATV at the moment and would love to get back into it, there are certain rules and regulations in the Baystate all operators have to follow. Not only for the operator's safety but for the safety around others as well.

Before you decide to the hit trails, now is the time to inspect your machine to make sure it's in good working order.

While it's pretty obvious you need to have a headlight on after dark, there are laws however on how many are to be equipped on the vehicle and when they need to be turned on.

The Headlight Law For ATVs in Massachusetts, What Is An ATV?

According to mass.gov, an ATV stands for “All-terrain vehicle” which is a motorized recreation vehicle designed or modified for travel on 4 low pressure tires and having a seat designed to be straddled by the operator and handlebars for steering control.

The law says each recreation vehicle must be equipped with one or more headlights, a red rear light and red rear reflector when being operated after sunset. A reflector on the rear is also required if you plan on pulling a trailer with your ATV.

With warmer just around the corner, that means the trails will be calling and let's all try to enjoy this recreational activity while being safe at the same time.

ATVCourse also says that all recreation vehicle operators in Massachusetts who are under the age of 18 are REQUIRED to complete an approved OHV Safety Course, and carry the Massachusetts OHV Safety Certificate with them while riding on public lands.

