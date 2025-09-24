It's fall in Massachusetts, and many are still using fans, given how mild the weather has been.

We can expect mild temperatures for at least another month, so we need to adjust our lifestyle accordingly. This is especially important for those of us, like me, who still use a fan periodically at night.

Get our free mobile app

A recent study examined the impact of using a fan at night, particularly for individuals without air conditioning, and identified notable drawbacks.

We love fall in Massachusetts so much, and since it is as short as summer, we want to feel our best to make the most of it.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Keeping your fan on all night while you sleep may not be advisable.

I’m the type of person who needs fresh air while I sleep, so I usually keep a window open 90% of the time, regardless of the weather. However, on warmer nights, I run a fan all night long. Recently, I've learned that this might not be the best idea.

Many online warnings suggest that this can have a significant impact on your health, according to sleep experts.

Close-up of unrecognizable black woman adjusting thermostat Getty Images loading...

The Risks of Keeping Your Fan On All Night

Running a fan all night, whether it's a box fan or a ceiling fan, can pose health risks. I was previously unaware of this, but I'm grateful to have learned this information now.

Sleep experts explain what happens when you leave your fan running all night. Here’s what they have to say:

It can trigger allergies and asthma symptoms. It can trigger allergies and asthma symptoms. Your body can become too cool while you're sleeping. Your body can become too cool while you're sleeping. It can lead to persistent nighttime coughing. It can lead to sore muscles, including stiffness in the neck.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

If you've been leaving the fan on all night, consider turning it off for better comfort during the rest of the summer in the Bay State.

5 Expert Tips to Help You Sleep Better Each Night If you're having a hard time getting good sleep at night, here are 5 tips from experts to help you get restful sleep. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins