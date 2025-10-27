Given that Dunkin' was founded in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts, one would assume that, with numerous locations throughout the state, it would be our most beloved brand in the Bay State.

However, a new study reveals that A.I. disagrees with this.

There is a site called qualtrics.com that collects over 2 million tweets from each state about people's favorite brands. Before we discuss the most popular brand in Massachusetts, let's take a look at some of the favorite brands in other New England states. For instance, New Hampshire's favorite brand is Brookstone, which received over 67.0% positive tweets. In Vermont, the top brand is Darn Tough Vermont Socks, boasting the highest positive tweet rate in the country at 92.6%!

Connecticut was represented by "Newman's Oven," which had a positive tweet rate of 54.3%. Meanwhile, Maine, not surprisingly, identified with "L.L. Bean," boasting a positive tweet rate of 52.1%. Rhode Island's favorite national brand was surprisingly "Ocean State Job Lot," also with a positive tweet rate of 52.1%. In contrast, other non-New England states, such as New York, favored "Calvin Klein," which had a positive tweet rate of 64.3%.

New Jersey saw a positive tweet engagement of 57.1% for 'Prince Sports.' In Tennessee, the favorite national brand is 'Mastercraft Boat Company,' which received a positive tweet engagement of 62.1%.

What is Massachusetts's favorite national brand, besides Dunkin'?

BINGO! You guessed it! BIG Y World Class Markets. It's more than food or it's no surprise it's my BIG Y! With a positive tweet of 67.8%. There you go, that is Massachusetts's Favorite National Brand that isn't Dunkin'.

