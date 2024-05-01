This was recently discovered in a newsbreak article. Of course everyone has their own opinion on the best and worse places to shop. I remember growing up with how much I hated grocery shopping. Now it's something I actually enjoy because you know food and drinks are apart of our everyday lives.

I'm actually quite shocked this was named the worse in America considering the fact I love their meat selection compared to their competitors. But again, this is more of an opinion thing.

Which grocery store in Massachusetts is named worst in America?

Grace Rowan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Grace Rowan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

Like I said, I was quite shocked when I read that Stop & Shop was deemed the worst in America considering the fact they have a location just 2 minutes down the road from where I live.

Get our free mobile app

Below is what Business Insider had to say about Stop & Shop:

Despite its slogan “Great Food. Low Prices. Friendly Service,” Stop & Shop received only slightly-above average marks when it came to cleanliness, but mediocre scores on price, the quality of meat and produce, and service, which is to say, they’re not necessarily doing anything wrong, but they’re not doing much right.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The grocery store chain which owns over 100 locations here in Massachusetts was founded as "Shopmate" in 1914 and then current name "Stop & Shop" in 1947. Even though they maybe ranked the "worst" in the country, I will certainly continue shopping there as an everyday customers not only for the quality of food, but for the amazing employees who word hard there daily to satisfy their customers. Just watch out for Marty The Robot! 😂

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The Top 5 Nastiest, Germiest Things You Touch in a Grocery Store You won't believe just how many nasty, germy thinks you touch in a grocery store. The Top 5 will make you want to start wearing rubber gloves when you shop. Gallery Credit: Gary McCoy