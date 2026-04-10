Massachusetts Is Under An Elevated Fire Risk: Items You Also Shouldn’t Burn
An elevated Fire Risk is in effect, according to thinkhazard.org, as conditions will make it harder to put out brush fires in the state.
Once the Fire Risk is lifted, it's a good idea to know these laws and safety regulations, according to Mass.gov.
The list of what you can and cannot burn is as follows, but I have to admit I have broken some of these regulations before. Please don't tell the Fire Marshal. 😂
Understanding Burning Regulations In Massachusetts
You are allowed to burn:
- Brush, cane, driftwood and forestry debris (but not from commercial or industrial land clearing)
- Agricultural materials including fruit tree and bush pruning's, raspberry stalks, and infected beehives for disease control.
- Trees and brush from agricultural land clearing
- Fungus-infected elm wood, if no other acceptable means of disposal is available.
You may not burn:
- Leaves
- Brush, trees, cane or driftwood from commercial or industrial land clearing
- Grass, hay, leaves, stumps or tires
- Construction materials or demolition debris
- Household trash - Mass.gov
What About Small Fire Pits?
If you're looking to enjoy a small fire pit and even roast marshmallows, you're in luck, as long as it's kept to a reasonable size and supervised by an adult 18 or older. Some cities and towns regulate, limit, or prohibit the use of chimineas, fire pits, and outdoor fireplaces. To find out whether your community has any specific requirements, contact your local fire department.
Read More: Parking In Front Of A Mailbox In Massachusetts: Is This Illegal?
NOTE: IT'S ILLEGAL TO LIGHT A BONFIRE IN THESE MASSACHUSETTS TOWNS AND CITIES:
It's Illegal to Spark a Bonfire in These 22 Massachusetts Communities
Gallery Credit: Kari Jakobsen
WHILE WILDFIRES ARE NOT COMMON IN THE BAYSTATE, THESE SAFETY TIPS ARE GOOD TO KNOW:
10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires
Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman