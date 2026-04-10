An elevated Fire Risk is in effect, according to thinkhazard.org, as conditions will make it harder to put out brush fires in the state.

Once the Fire Risk is lifted, it's a good idea to know these laws and safety regulations, according to Mass.gov.

The list of what you can and cannot burn is as follows, but I have to admit I have broken some of these regulations before. Please don't tell the Fire Marshal. 😂

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Understanding Burning Regulations In Massachusetts

You are allowed to burn: Brush, cane, driftwood and forestry debris (but not from commercial or industrial land clearing)

from commercial or industrial land clearing) Agricultural materials including fruit tree and bush pruning's, raspberry stalks, and infected beehives for disease control.

Trees and brush from agricultural land clearing

Fungus-infected elm wood, if no other acceptable means of disposal is available. You may not burn: Leaves

Brush, trees, cane or driftwood from commercial or industrial land clearing

land clearing Grass, hay, leaves, stumps or tires

Construction materials or demolition debris

Household trash - Mass.gov

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What About Small Fire Pits?

If you're looking to enjoy a small fire pit and even roast marshmallows, you're in luck, as long as it's kept to a reasonable size and supervised by an adult 18 or older. Some cities and towns regulate, limit, or prohibit the use of chimineas, fire pits, and outdoor fireplaces. To find out whether your community has any specific requirements, contact your local fire department.

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NOTE: IT'S ILLEGAL TO LIGHT A BONFIRE IN THESE MASSACHUSETTS TOWNS AND CITIES:

It's Illegal to Spark a Bonfire in These 22 Massachusetts Communities There's nothing better than lighting up a nice bonfire on a warm summer night. But depending on where you live in Massachusetts, it actually could be illegal to do just that. Naturally, there are exceptions to every rule, and bonfires being used for outdoor cooking are allowed, but exceptions aside, 22 cities and towns across the Bay State have prohibited open burning year-round because they're just too densely-built and populated for burning to be considered safe. Is your community on the list? Gallery Credit: Kari Jakobsen

WHILE WILDFIRES ARE NOT COMMON IN THE BAYSTATE, THESE SAFETY TIPS ARE GOOD TO KNOW: