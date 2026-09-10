I honestly thought I was seeing things when I noticed how high gas prices were recently. The last gas station I filled up at in Williamstown only cost $4.09. But that number has since changed.

Today in Pittsfield, the sign at the Shell station on West Housatonic Street reads $4.35. AAA reports that the average price per gallon right now is $4.22. That's up from an average of $4.15 one week ago on Sept. 2 and $3.19 on Sept. 9, 2025.

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Why Has the Price Of Gas Gone Up?

Gas prices have increased mainly due to disruptions in the global oil supply caused by the conflict with Iran, especially instability and blockades in the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow waterway is a vital chokepoint, accounting for about 20% of the world's oil transportation. When military activities like naval blockades or attacks on shipping threaten this route, markets quickly react by factoring in the risk of limited supply, leading to higher global crude oil prices.

Since oil is traded worldwide, high international prices directly influence fuel costs in the U.S. Even though the country produces a lot of oil, domestic prices are mainly affected by global market dynamics, as producers tend to sell to the highest bidder. Recently, issues like the attack on Iranian tankers and the end of ceasefires have also added to the upward trend in gasoline and diesel prices.

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When Will Residents See Relief In Gas Prices?

While we can only hope for sooner rather than later, USA Today reports that President Donald Trump has assured that oil prices will start falling immediately following the election, and he expects gas prices to dip below $2 per gallon soon after.

While making these statements, Trump said the aid could reach us a bit later than it would after the midterm elections.

Gas Buying Rules - True And False Gas Buying Myths Busted - Some Anyway ... Gallery Credit: Dubba G