When gas prices rise in Massachusetts, refueling becomes more costly. However, consumers can take steps to extend their fuel efficiency by adjusting their driving habits.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow, isn’t it? You need to fill up with gas to go about your day—to get to work and pick up the kids from school,” said Michael Crossen, Consumer Reports’ auto testing manager.

High Prices Bring 7 Ways To Save On Fuel In Massachusetts

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1. Drive more slowly or activate cruise control

Vehicles are optimized for highway efficiency at certain speeds, according to Sean Tucker, managing editor for compact and full-size vehicles at Kelley Blue Book. "Maintain a speed of 65 mph (105 kph) on the highway,” Tucker advised. "Modern cars are most fuel-efficient at that speed, and accelerating beyond it significantly reduces fuel economy." Some studies indicate that reducing speed can boost gas mileage by up to 14%.

If you're struggling with that, using cruise control can be helpful. It keeps your vehicle at a steady speed, so you don't have to constantly press the gas pedal and to prevent sudden jerks or abrupt braking. Experts also suggest coasting toward stoplights, whether you're approaching a red or a green light that might change soon.

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2. Limit idling

Experts advise using a vehicle’s automatic start-stop system. This system shuts off the engine during stops at traffic lights or idling, and restarts it when the accelerator is pressed. David Bennett, AAA's senior automotive manager, explains, "If you're stuck in traffic for a while and have start-stop enabled, don’t disable it." He advises letting the engine turn on and off as needed, particularly when there's no need to use the air conditioning during long waits.

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3. Reduce your car’s drag and remove unnecessary weight

Many drivers have roof racks or bike racks attached to their vehicles. These add extra wind resistance, which experts say can drop fuel efficiency by several miles per gallon. Crossen explained, "If you’re not using those racks, it’s like towing a parachute behind your car. Any accessory that increases drag should be removed." If you’re hauling heavy items in your back seat, trunk, or truck bed and don’t need them, it's best to leave those at home.

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4. Check your tire pressure and perform other maintenance as well

Experts emphasize the importance of keeping tires inflated to the specifications in your vehicle’s manual. Checking tire pressure every other time you refuel is one recommended practice. Bennett explains that under-inflated tires create more resistance on the road, which can cause the vehicle to handle less smoothly and affect acceleration. Properly inflated tires can improve driving comfort and efficiency, with estimates indicating a potential increase in gas mileage of up to 10%.

Auto repair shops can often perform simple adjustments to help increase a vehicle’s fuel efficiency. “If you’re not achieving the expected fuel economy, it's time to visit a mechanic,” Tucker advised. This might include replacing components such as the air filter or oxygen sensors, which help the engine determine the proper fuel mixture.

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5. Think about sharing rides and merging trips

Whenever possible, try to find a carpool and share expenses with others. Be mindful when planning trips to minimize the total number of trips. Avoid unnecessary stops and don’t drive across town just to save a few cents on eggs, as Crossen advised. Carefully plan your outings and only drive when it’s truly necessary.

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6. What type of fuel are you purchasing, and where?

Some vehicles require higher-priced premium gasoline, and experts recommend using it in such cases. Nevertheless, many drivers fill up with premium even when it's not necessary, and they find that cheaper regular gas works just as well. Regardless of the octane level you select, it's important to be mindful of the quality of your fuel. Consider checking if a local station offers "Top Tier" gas, which contains additives to help prevent carbon buildup in your engine.

During periods of high prices or shortages, it’s not essential but advantageous for vehicles over time. Apps like GasBuddy (which I prefer) are useful for comparing local fuel costs or prices along your route home. Experts also suggest beginning to buy gas when your tank is about half full, allowing some flexibility to wait for lower prices.

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7. If you're due for a new car, think about a hybrid

Currently, vehicles on the road have an average age of about 12 years, and newer cars tend to be more fuel-efficient than older ones. While not everyone can afford a brand-new vehicle, those in the market might consider a hybrid if they’re not ready to switch entirely to electric. For those prepared to go completely gas-free, electric vehicles—including many pre-owned options—are readily available.

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