What To Know Before Donating To Goodwill In Massachusetts

Have you ever wondered why Goodwill offers a limited selection of items for sale? There is a reason for this.

While donations to Goodwill are appreciated, certain items cannot be accepted for various reasons.

Goodwill stores consistently exceed expectations by accepting generous donations from the community. Additionally, donating to Goodwill may qualify you for a tax deduction.

Goodwill of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont accepts donations of clean, gently used clothing and household items. The organization relies on the sale of these items to fund its programs and services. According to IRS regulations, donors are responsible for determining the "fair market" value of their donations. This can be done by using purchase receipts or by estimating the item's value based on similar items sold on online auction sites.

Goodwill employees cannot accept certain items due to health, safety, environmental, and federal guidelines.

Items may be declined if they are not clean or are in very poor condition. Staff members are available to assist donors with unloading items from their vehicles. However, they may refuse assistance if it poses any risks, including potential property damage or personal injury.

A detailed list of "Items We Cannot Accept" is available on their website and is frequently updated.

Here is a list of items that Goodwill Stores in Massachusetts cannot accept as donations:

