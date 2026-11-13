With a rich history dating back to colonial times, Massachusetts is a hotspot for hauntings and paranormal activity. One of the state's best-known haunted places is the Lizzie Borden House in Fall River.

In 1892, Lizzie Borden was accused of brutally killing her father and stepmother with an ax. Although she was acquitted, many believe her spirit still haunts the house, where people have reported eerie voices, unexplained cold spots, and even apparitions.

Where else in the Bay State is there a hotbed?

Salem, infamous for its 1692 witch trials, is also a center of supernatural activity. The Joshua Ward House, built on the site where Sheriff George Corwin, known as the "Strangler," once lived, is said to be haunted. Visitors have reported hearing footsteps and spotting shadowy figures.

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5 Haunted Places In Massachusetts You Must Avoid At All Costs Massachusetts has its fair share of haunted locations, and while some people seek out these places for paranormal experiences, others may want to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause

Of course, no discussion of haunted places would be complete without the Hoosac Tunnel in western Massachusetts. Infamous for its tragic past, the tunnel saw numerous workers die during its 19th-century construction. It’s rumored to be haunted by the spirits of those who lost their lives, and visitors have reported ghostly apparitions and strange sounds echoing through its depths.

These are only a few of the many haunted places across Massachusetts, a state rich in history and mystery. Here, the past lingers in the present, making it a haven for anyone seeking supernatural encounters.

Have you experienced anything paranormal at one of these haunted locations? Tell us about it in our app, and feel free to share any evidence you’ve collected!

Let's Take a Look Across the Border:

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