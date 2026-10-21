Massachusetts Waste Ban Keeps Toxic Materials Out Of Landfills And Trash

Massachusetts Waste Ban Keeps Toxic Materials Out Of Landfills And Trash

Photo by James Lee on Unsplash

We’re regularly told what we can and can't do, through conversations and the media. So why not keep that going today?

Think carefully before you throw anything away

Surprisingly, improperly disposing of many items can harm the environment.

Massachusetts enforces a "waste ban" described on Mass.gov that prohibits the disposal and transfer of certain toxic and recyclable materials. These regulations promote reuse and recycling, conserve disposal capacity, and reduce environmental harm from waste containing hazardous substances.

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I didn't realize batteries shouldn't go in the trash.

Most household batteries, such as AAA, AA, C, D, and 9-volt alkaline batteries, can usually go in regular trash because they don't pose fire or toxicity risks. Some batteries require special disposal because of fire hazards or toxic materials, but alkaline batteries generally don’t. The Massachusetts DEP provides a battery identification guide to help you identify and handle batteries correctly. Recycle Smart MA’s Recyclopedia also offers guidance on proper battery recycling.

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 Love recycling? Some items can't just be thrown away

It's understandable that some people buried items in their yards to avoid the hassle.

17 Items Illegal To Throw Away In Massachusetts

Materials Banned from Disposal (by 310 CMR 19.017) 

Gallery Credit: Mass.gov

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S.

Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Massachusetts, recycling, laws
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