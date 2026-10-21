We’re regularly told what we can and can't do, through conversations and the media. So why not keep that going today?

Think carefully before you throw anything away

Surprisingly, improperly disposing of many items can harm the environment.

Massachusetts enforces a "waste ban" described on Mass.gov that prohibits the disposal and transfer of certain toxic and recyclable materials. These regulations promote reuse and recycling, conserve disposal capacity, and reduce environmental harm from waste containing hazardous substances.

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I didn't realize batteries shouldn't go in the trash.

Most household batteries, such as AAA, AA, C, D, and 9-volt alkaline batteries, can usually go in regular trash because they don't pose fire or toxicity risks. Some batteries require special disposal because of fire hazards or toxic materials, but alkaline batteries generally don’t. The Massachusetts DEP provides a battery identification guide to help you identify and handle batteries correctly. Recycle Smart MA’s Recyclopedia also offers guidance on proper battery recycling.

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Read More: North Adams Man Pleaded Not Guilty To Murder And Larceny Charges

Love recycling? Some items can't just be thrown away

It's understandable that some people buried items in their yards to avoid the hassle.

17 Items Illegal To Throw Away In Massachusetts Materials Banned from Disposal (by 310 CMR 19.017) Gallery Credit: Mass.gov