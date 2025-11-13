The 2025 holiday season is here, and it's time to start decorating for Christmas. I've always dreamed of decorating my house like Clark Griswold from *National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation*. As a kid, I would often help my father decorate our front yard bushes with lights.

Consider displaying a Christmas decoration in the front window. While it is fun and festive, there is one place in Massachusetts that I have loved since the day I was born.

Bright Nights at Forest Park Website Screenshot Bright Nights at Forest Park Website Screenshot loading...

Where is the longest Christmas light drive-thru?

You guessed it right—Bright Nights at Forest Park is just a short one-hour drive from the Berkshires. It features over 750,000 lights and offers a three-mile cruise to see them all! I can remember visiting Bright Nights as far back as I can recall, and I know they have welcomed over six million visitors since their inception in 1995.

Bright Nights offers everything you could want for the holiday season! From beautiful lights to visits with Santa in his magical forest, there's something for the whole family to enjoy. The Christmas lights will be on display from Wednesday, November 26th, to January 4th, 2026. Why not join me and my friends and family? Pack the car and drive out to experience this enchanting display as they celebrate over 30 years of holiday magic this season!

When you arrive, be sure to tune in to my favorite radio station, 100.7 WELF, with studios located in the North Pole, and Santa Claus as your DJ on duty!

Information and ticket pricing can be found here.

