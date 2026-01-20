Here’s Why Ice Fishing Can Be Tricky In The Berkshires

Ice fishing is a great way to get outdoors in winter. However, it can also pose risks if you're not careful. Especially when temperatures fluctuate in Massachusetts.

The first time I ever went ice fishing was years ago, on Cheshire Lake, when an old buddy of mine was teaching me how to drive a stick shift. His words were, "If we're going to spin tires, we'll do it on the ice so we don't burn the clutch out." 😂

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

How do you determine if ice is safe to use?

Always consider ice as potentially hazardous, since appearance or thickness alone can't determine safety. According to mass.gov, various factors affect ice strength, including water depth, body size, water chemistry, currents, snow cover, ice age, and local weather. New ice tends to be stronger than old ice. Typically, four inches of clear, freshly formed ice can support one person walking, but more than a foot of old, partially thawed ice might not.

Ice does not freeze evenly. It's recommended to regularly check ice conditions when going onto the ice. Additionally, avoid ice-covered rivers and streams, as currents can make ice thickness difficult to gauge. Many lakes and ponds have spring holes and other current areas that may hide dangerously thin spots.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Assessing Ice Thickness

Before walking onto the frozen surface, it's important to check the ice thickness. Use a tool like an ice chisel, auger, or cordless drill to make a hole, then measure the thickness and examine the ice condition with a tape measure. Avoid areas with 2 inches or less of ice. For safe ice fishing, at least 4 inches of ice is recommended for foot traffic. 5 inches are suitable for snowmobiles or ATVs. A thickness of 8-12 inches allows for driving a car or small pickup truck, and 12 to 15 inches supports medium-sized pickup trucks.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Ice Fishing Essentials

It's important to remember that anyone over 15 needs a fishing license to ice fish in Massachusetts. Licenses are available for purchase online via MassFishHunt. Additionally, it's advisable to pack appropriate clothing, such as layered outfits with a moisture-wicking base layer and a windproof, waterproof outer layer. Middle layers should be warm garments that can be added or removed as needed throughout the day.

For Ice Safety, check out the video below:

15 Best Country Songs About Fishing, Ranked There are a few hobbies that country music fans love and country artists love to sing about. One of those is fishing. There's something therapeutic about loading up boat and hitting the water — plus, casting a line is a great metaphor for life.

Be it a bountiful outing with more fish than your boat can hold, or a long one of peace and quiet in the sun, a day with a bobber in the water is just what the doctor ordered to take the stress away.

Here are 15 of country music's best songs about fishing. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose